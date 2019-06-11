Namibia: Suspected Drug Mule Shot At Roadblock

A 33-YEAR-OLD man was shot in the left shoulder at the police roadblock between Windhoek and Rehoboth on Thursday when he tried to run away to avoid arrest.

Namibian police spokesperson, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi told Nampa over the weekend that a police officer who was on duty shot the suspect who was allegedly found in possession of 47 mandrax tablets.

The incident occurred after the vehicle the man was travelling in was searched and the illicit drugs found at around 12h45.

"It is alleged that the suspect fled after jumping out of the window of the bus travelling from Rehoboth to Windhoek and several warning shots were fired but the suspect did not stop," she said.

The officer then shot and wounded the suspect in the arm and he is now recovering under police guard at the Katutura State Hospital.

The suspect allegedly threw away the suspected mandrax tablets, but they were recovered, and he was charged with the possession of illicit drugs.

A case of attempted murder has also been opened against the police officer.

Investigations into the matter continue.

- Nampa