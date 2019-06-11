South Africa: Suspects in Rwandan Dissident Killing Didn't Open Fire, Court Hears

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of Camir Nkurunziza became murkier after testimony from the investigating officer.

"There was no gunfire from accused number one and two," testified investigating officer Sergeant Karen Richards at the Goodwood Magistrate's Court.

This is the latest information regarding the death of Camir Nkurunziza, the Rwandan dissident and Uber driver who was hijacked and murdered on 30 May 2019 in Goodwood.

Phiwe Zwelinjani, 24, from Mfuleni, and Sivatho Tshaka, 28, from Delft, - both of whom were previously unidentified - appeared in court for a bail application on Monday, June 10. The two first appeared in court on 3 June. A third suspect, Thabo Majeke, 34, died at the murder scene.

The two were denied bail.

This new information heard by the court puts into question whether Nkurunziza died in crossfire during a shootout between police and the accused or whether the Rwandan dissident was shot by SAPS officers.

The details of the event are still murky. However, Richards, who was at the scene during the incident, testified that the hijacked vehicle, a Toyota Etios, stopped suddenly in the middle of the road, then ran a red traffic light. SAPS Flying Squad officers noticed people...