Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF to Vote Through Secret Ballot

Zanu-PF has finally decided to conduct its future internal elections via a secret ballot as opposed to the show of hands method which it has employed for years.

This is according to resolutions passed Monday during an extra-ordinary politburo session at the party's Harare headquarters.

Newly appointed party political commissar Victor Matemadanda is set to be the first to administer the new format.

"The rules and regulations shall apply to all members of the party intending to contest in cell, village, branch, district and Central Committee structures as guided by the constitution," read the statement released after the meeting.

"Election of executive members at cell, village, branch, district, Provincial and Central Committee must be carried out by secret ballot.

"Rules and regulations of intra-party elections shall apply from such a day as may be determined by the Central Committee through the central political commissar by means of circular to all provinces."

Zanu PF has been voting either by show of hands or provincial endorsements which characterised ex-President Robert Mugabe's tenure as party First Secretary.

Secret voting conducted by Zanu PF in the past have often been chaotic and characterised by vote buying and intimidation.