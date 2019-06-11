Sudan Police Fire Tear Gas to Break Up Protests

Sudanese police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Sudan's capital Khartoum during a civil disobedience campaign to demand civilian rule.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which led the demonstrations that spurred the army to topple President Omar al-Bashir, said the civil disobedience campaign would continue until the military council ceded power to civilians. At least four protesters were reported killed on Sunday.

Protesters built roadblocks made of tree trunks, tires, and rocks in the capital's northern Bahari district. Markets and shops are closed in different towns and cities.

"Almost all internal roads of Bahari have roadblocks. Protesters are even stopping residents from going to work," a witness told AFP.

Opposition and protest groups urged workers to stay at home after security forces stormed a protest camp last Monday. At least 113 people have been killed since then, doctors close to the protesters said. The Sudanese health ministry put the death toll at 61.

Though many rounds of negotiations between protest leaders and the military have taken place, talks broke down in mid-May.

The African Union says has suspended Sudan from all activities until a civilian-led government is formed.

Those who witnessed the sit-in assault last Monday said it was led by Rapid Support Forces (RSF)—a group who has their origins in the Janjaweed militia. They are accused of abuses in the Darfur conflict between 2003 and 2004.

On Friday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed travelled to Sudan hoping to encourage more negotiations. He held separate meetings with the two sides after calling for a "quick" democratic transition.

On Sunday, several airlines cancelled their Sudan flights since the deadly raid. Passengers were left waiting outside Khartoum airport's departures terminal Sunday. It was was unclear if any flights would take off.