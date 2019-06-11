Angola: First Lady Evaluates Campaign "Born Free to Shine"

Ondjiva — The First Lady of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, is since Monday morning in the city of Ondjiva, southern Cunene Province, where for two days she will evaluate the progress of the "Born Free to Shine" campaign, which aims to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Angolan First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço.

Launched in December 2018, the campaign takes place nationwide and aims to reduce the mother-to-child HIV transmission rate from 26 percent in 2019 to 14 percent by 2021.

Ana Dias Lourenço already held a courtesy meeting with the provincial governor, Vigilio Tyova, and then moves to the municipality of Ombadja, where she will visit the municipal hospital, to find out about integrated sexual and reproductive health services and the counselling and voluntary HIV/ AIDS testing centre.

The visit programme, to which AnNGOP had access, also includes a trip to the municipality of Namacunde, the delivery of food to the government of Cunene, as part of efforts to combat the drought that afflicts the province, and visit the General Hospital of Ondjiva, where the First Lady will be briefed on the development of the HIV virus vertical transmission cut programme.

Data from the health services in Cunene indicate that from January to April this year, 108 babies from HIV-positive mothers were born free of HIV / AIDS in the maternity hospital of Ondjiva General Hospital, minus 36 in relation to the same period in 2018.

The First Lady of Angola has her return to Luanda scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.