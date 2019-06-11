Angola/South Africa: Can2019 - Angola to Face South Africa in Friendly Game

Luanda — Angola senior men's football team are to play a friendly game against South Africa ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, to take place from 21 June to 19 July in Egypt.

The match is to be the second preparation game of Angola, following a 2-0 victory on Saturday over Guinea Bissau.

According to Angola's sports radio stationRadio 5, the board of the Angola Football Federation (FAF) is working to make it possible for the team to perform all the scheduled preparation matches.

Angola are part of group E with Mauritius, Mali and Tunisia.