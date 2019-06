Luanda — Angola's senior women's basketball team qualified for Afrobasket2019 scheduled for next August in Mali, after beating Zimbabwe 90-64 on Sunday (09) in the second game of the Zonal played in Zimbabwe?s capital, Harare.

Angola mark their third presence in a competition of the kind, after Bamako"2011 and Maputo'2013 Editions.

Afrobasket will qualify the two African representatives to the World Championship.