10 June 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Elected Vice-Chair of 108th Ilc Session

Luanda — Angola takes over the vice-presidency of the 108th Session of the International Labour Conference (CIT) this Monday, ahead of commemoration of 100th anniversary of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) this year.

The event which is taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, is the highest decision-making body of the International Labour Organisation and is expected to bring together more than 50 Heads of State and Government.

Among the participants, stress goes to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Ecuadorian Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

The Angolan vice-presidency is led by the Permanent Representative of the country to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva, Margarida Rosa da Silva Izata.

Izata benefitted from the consensus support of the African group that endorsed her candidacy during the 3rd Meeting of the Technical Committee of Ministers of Labour, held last April in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

