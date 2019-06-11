Zimbabwe: Lawyers Dominate 38 Candidate Zacc Shortlist

Lawyers and some eminent locals dominate the lists of nominees for this Friday's public interviews for those vying to be part of a new Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The interviews will be held at Parliament Building in Harare.

After an exhaustive analysis of the 152 nominated to decide their suitability to form part of the commission, 38 have since made it to the next stage of the process, six of them being women.

The number is set to be whittled down to just 12 nominees whose names shall finally be submitted to the President to consider.

Some of the lawyers are Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, Fungayi Jessie Majome, Michael Majuru, Wilbert Pfungwadzashe Mandinde and Tongai Matutu.

Top banker Andrew Mushore is also on the list.

Ex-MDC legislators Blessing Chebundo and Gabriel Chaibva are among those vying to be Commissioners.

Founding executive director of Southern African Parliamentary Support Trust (SAPST) John Makamure also wants to be part of the Commission.

Two clergymen, Reverend Gibson Botomani of Church of central African Presbyterian (CCAP) and Bishop Henry Ziwerere Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe as well as retired major Michael Santu are also trying their luck.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said the list has well-meaning Zimbabweans who can be good Commissioners but said the envisaged anti-graft body shall remain a toothless bulldog without proper reforms.

"But that Commission with an obviously political impartial chair and an executive that captures independent commission is not the panacea we are seeking for to end the scourge of endemic corruption in Zimbabwe," Saungweme told NewZimbabwe.com.

"Endemic corruption is not addressed by having eminent Zimbabweans with excellent CVs to grace a Commission, but it's ended by reforms on institutions like the judiciary, police, the legislature and the Executive to ensure that corruption cases are investigated and justice is delivered.

"So this Commission will remain a toothless bulldog as long as the other fundamentals are not right.

"In short, the Commission will create some jobs in a country with 90% unemployment, but will not help eradicate endemic corruption."

The new chairperson has already been appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

She is Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, wife to Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo.