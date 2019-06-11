Sudan: Transitional Military Council Issues Press Release On Investigation in Sit-in Events

press release

Khartoum — The Transitional Military Council Monday issued the following press release:-

In the framework of the promise which was made by the Transitional Military Council to the Sudanese people to inform about all the facts related to the security events that accompanied the security operation carried out to storm the crime scene, known as the region of Columbia, and its impact on the sit-in around the General Command, and which the TMC has no desire to dissolve.

Accordingly, a joint investigation committee was formed and began its tasks immediately after its formation and reached preliminary evidence against a number of elements of the regular forces who were then put in military custody, prior to referring them to the judicial authorities in an urgent manner.

The Transitional Military Council affirms that there will be no delay in holding accountable all those found guilty in accordance with the regulations and laws.

Information of the Transitional Military Council