Zimbabwe: Sikhala - Mnangagwa Faces Overthrow Through Citizen Mass Protests

Outspoken MDC top official and legislator, Job Sikhala says President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be forced out of power by disgruntled citizens before his five-year term ends in 2023.

Sikhala, who is MDC deputy national chair, was speaking on NewZimbabwe.com's current affairs programme, The Agenda on Monday.

The Zengeza West MP said the under-fire State leader, who muscled his way to the top job through a November 2017 military coup against then President Robert Mugabe, will be replaced by a transitional authority in a civilian administration.

Sikhala said that Zimbabweans will deal with Mnangagwa the Tunisian and Sudanese way.

"This man (Mnangagwa) is clueless, his government is pathetic," he said.

"Mugabe would at least show you some instincts of knowing how to run a state. This man is an embarrassment to the people of Zimbabwe and he knows it.

"Zimbabweans do not see an election before 2023. Zimbabweans see a change of government before 2023 through the will of the people."

Sikhala added, "If you had been following some of the elections in Africa, you would know that Ben Ali won by 96% but six months later, the people of Tunisia said enough is enough.

"Omar Al Bashir (ousted Sudanese leader) won elections last year but it did not take two years for people to say enough is enough.

"I see that if Emmerson Mnangagwa is not going to engage MDC President Nelson Chamisa and the MDC leadership to find a solution, the people of Zimbabwe, without the influence of anyone, will make sure that they take the destiny of this country into their own hands."

Zimbabwe is in the throes of a deepening economic crisis, the worst since the 2008 hyper-inflationary period that reduced ordinary citizens to near paupers.

Reports say the Zanu PF led administration has placed the country's state security apparatus on high alert in anticipation of mass protests against government's failure to deal with a worsening economic crisis engulfing the troubled country.

As if to pre-empt its looming ouster, Mnanagwa's government has moved to arrest and charge some vocal civil society activists with a plot to overthrow his government.

Citizens who have staged street demonstrations last August and this January have been met with brute force by the State with 23 deaths - six August and 17 this year - all a result of gunshots by the military.