10 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Forces of Freedom's Reference Is Not United - Says Kafout

Khartoum — Head of Freedom Will Movement (FWM ), Maj General Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Kafout, said that the reference of Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) is not united.

He said that Revolutionary Front gave signals to exit if the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) was not restructured.

According to Kafot this preconditioned exit will affect the situations at the current stage.

Kafout predicted that the Revolutionary Front will exit out of the Forces of Freedom and Change after it has given signals to hold separate talks with Transitional Military Council.

The chairman of FWM has demanded giving priority and consideration to the Sudanese people aspiration.

Moreover, he called for forming a government of competencies during the transitional period and to prepare for holding fair and free elections to avoid slip into anarchy.

