Sudan: TMC Informed On Provision of Services for Citizens

Khartoum — Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Transitional Military Council, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, has got satisfied on the provision of services and their flow to the citizens at different areas.

During his meeting Monday at the Republican Palace with the undersecretaries of the federal ministries, Maj. Gen. Jabir reviewed detailed reports on the performance of ministries and their role in the provision and flow of basic services to the citizens, top of them are fuel, consumer goods and health services.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Suleiman Abdul-Jabar said that services and medicines at the health field are flowing well.

He referred to the resumption of work at a number of hospitals, emergency departments and health centers after partial suspension in Eid Al-Fitr.