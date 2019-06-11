11 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Local Refs for SA Super Rugby Derbies

Cape Town — Two local referees will be in charge of Saturday's South African Super Rugby derbies as the tournament's round-robin phase concludes.

AJ Jacobs will referee the Stormers v Sharks clash at Newlands (15:05 kick-off).

He will be assisted by compatriots Cwengile Jadezweni and Divan Uys, with Willie Vos the television match official (TMO).

Marius van der Westhuizen will referee the Bulls v Lions clash at Loftus Versfeld.

He will be assisted by countrymen Egon Seconds and Stefan Geldenhuys, with Christie du Preez the TMO.

Other South African involvement will see Marius Jonker on TMO duty for the Jaguares' match against the Sunwolves Friday (00:10 SA time on Saturday).

