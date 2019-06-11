Malawi: MPs-Elect Undergo Orientation Ahead of Swearing in

Newly-elected members of Parliament (MPs) on Monday started an orientation for two days ahead of the swearing in ceremony and a sitting of the House scheduled for June 21.

The new legislators were having an orientation workshop at Bingu International Convention Center in Lilongwe.

Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba said there were experienced MPs who have been re-elected to the House but their focus will be to orient first time MPs to Parliament.

Parliament has also set June 17 and 18 as dates for swearing in of the 2019-2024 cohort of legislators.

The ceremony will be followed by the election of the House's Speaker, First Deputy Speaker and Second Deputy Speaker by the MPs.

The President is scheduled to open a new session of Parliament with a delivery of a State of the Nation Address (Sona) on June 21.