Zimbabwe: Footballer Ngoni Murisa Dies

The ZIFA Northern Region Division One football family was plunged into mourning after the death of Blue Jets midfielder Ngonidzashe "Yahwe" Murisa on Sunday morning at Jason Ziyapapa Moyo Air Force Base.

He was 33.

Murisa, who was the younger brother to former CAPS United, Dynamos and Highlanders striker Stewart "Shutto" Murisa, was on loan at Blue Jets from sister club Blue Swallows.

He took part in his side's 2-1 defeat at Cam and Motor on Saturday, lasting 90 minutes. Ngonidzashe, who was a member of Air Force of Zimbabwe, was found dead at his home at Jason Ziyapapa Moyo Air Force Base.

"We are at Harare Central Hospital at the moment where we are awaiting a post-mortem and then burial arrangements will be announced," said Stewart.

"We are likely to take him to Dema, where he had built a home, on Tuesday (today) for a sleepover, then he will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Seke.

"We are still shocked as my young brother did not have any medical issues and he was strong. He was playing soccer for the better part of his life and his career had taken him to Chapungu, Blue Swallows and Blue Jets. It a sad loss to the family, he was number four after me and the void he left behind is not easy to fill."

ZIFA Northern Region send their condolences on their official Twitter account. Ngonidzashe came from a sporting family where his late mother was a national netball team player and brother Charles turns out for Blue Swallows.

He is survived by his wife Patience and two children -- Admire (7) and Alicia (3).