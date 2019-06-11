Zimbabwe: Concern Over Surge in Illegal Settlers

Police have been challenged to deal with unscrupulous people illegally settling on land while using fake offer letters in Mhangura.

The appeal was made by Mhangura constituency legislator Cde Precious Chinhamo-Masango, who bemoaned rampant illegal settlement by land-hungry villagers in her constituency.

Speaking at a Makonde District Zimbabwe Republic Police Client Service Charter Re-Launch held at Mhangura Mine Primary School on Friday last week, Cde Chinhamo-Masango said the offenders should be brought to book.

"His Excellency, President Mnangagwa is always warning the nation against corruption, but surprisingly we have so many people in land dealing activities here in Mhangura. I am pleading with you, police officers, to take full responsibility in fighting against corruption and arrest all those who are behaving as such," she said.

Investigations have revealed massive corruption and illegal land deals in Makonde District, particularly Mhangura, but no arrests have been made.

Cde Chinhamo-Masango also expressed concern over increased incidents of rape in the constituency.

She said the ZRP's Victim Friendly Unit should visit schools in the constituency to educate children on how they can avoid and report sexual offenders.

"These days I am going around my constituency educating women on different subjects that affect them including child abuse. So I wish if you, police officers, can also do the same through your Victim Friendly Unit," she said.

"Teach them even on indecent assault. There are children who are touched indecently, but because of their age they don't even know that they are being abused."

Cde Chinhamo-Masango also took the opportunity to share with officer commanding Makonde District, Chief Superintendent Plaxedes Phuthi -- who was the guest of honour -- on the need of additional police stations in Mhangura.

She said there were many stock theft cases in Mhangura, but the distance farmers travelled to report cases aided cattle rustlers to escape before police responded to reports.

"Many farmers are losing their cattle to thieves, but the distance they walk to reach their nearest police station is too much. So as a result, our local police is failing to arrest those thieves," she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Supt Phuthi condemned the rising crime rate in Makonde District with 9 822 crimes recorded last year compared to 8 291 in the previous year.

She, however, urged people to join hands with the ZRP in fight against crime.