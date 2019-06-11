Sudan: SRC Says Trains Move Regularly

Khartoum — Manager of Sudan Railways Corporation (SRC) at Ministry of Transport Roads and Bridges Eng. Ibrahim Fadul Abd Allah affirmed that trains are now operating regularly according to schedules following the end of Ed Al Fitr holiday.

He told SUNA that the wagons held up during the sit in period were moved to states loaded with various goods.

He said cargo locomotives are set to move according to the schedules.

Abd Allah highlighted that some cargo locomotives were unable to move to their destinations because barricades were erected on railroad at Ingaz Neighborhood southward of Khartoum.

To this end he said some wagons were exposed to robbery by outlaws in the area.

SRC announced it has been working to re-operate passengers train between Khartoum and Medani town in Gezera state and removing of barricades from railroad in collaboration with Rapid Support Forces, as Abd Allah said.