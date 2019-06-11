Sudan: Airport Holding Company - 192 Aircrafts Cross Sudan Airspace

Khartoum — The number of transiting flights to Sudan reached 192 aircrafts as of yesterday. A statement issued by the Sudan Airport Holding Company said that representatives of more than 30 companies, units and national institutions have contributed to the operation of Khartoum Airport in compliance with their professional and ethical duties in a bid to serve the country and its citizens. The head of Sudan Airport Holding Company Lt. Gen. Hussain Taj-Alsir Hassan disclosed the regularity of air traffic at Khartoum airport during Sunday, June 9, where Khartoum airport witnessed the landing and departure of 24 flights of 24 international airlines including two national airlines, pointing out that these companies have successfully carried out the transfer of 4,713 passengers from and to Khartoum Airport. The number of departures reached 2,811 passengers while 1,902 passengers arrived in the country within 24 hours, affirming the readiness of the airport and the technical, administrative, operational and security crews to carry out their duties towards the homeland and the citizen, considering the issue of air transport and the movement of passengers as not negotiable. He added that they received 42 requests for additional flights from different airlines on June 9 and 10, revealing that 192 aircrafts crossed Sudan airspaces including Lufthansa, French Airlines, British Airways, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Switzerland.