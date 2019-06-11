Khartoum — The acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim Mohamed Ahmed, Monday received at her office the head of the United Nations and African Union Mission for Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, and discussed the coming steps for exit of UNAMID and reviewed the strategic review report on UNAMID.
Sudan: Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Meets Head of UNAMID
Sudan
