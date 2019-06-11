Sudan: People's Congress Welcomes Release of Arman, Ardol and Jalab

Khartoum — The People's Congress has welcomed the release of Yasser Aman, Mubarak Ardol and Khamis Jalab who were detained lately.

In a statement to SUNA, the Official of Women and Leadership at the People's Congress party, Dr. Suhair Ahmed Salah, described the release of Arman, Ardol and Jalab as a positive step and a boost to the negotiations.

She affirmed her party's support to the choice of freedoms for all people in their political activity and creation of a good and favorable political atmosphere.

She stressed the importance of accord between the political parties, indicating that disunity and division will impede the achievement of political and national solutions.