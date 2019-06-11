Sudan: UN Inspects Humanitarian Aid Commission

Khartoum — A delegation from the United Nations Humanitrian Affairs in Sudan and a delegation from the international organizations led by Bob Jonah has inspected Monday volume of destruction and damage of the Humanitarian Aid Commission in Khartoum caused by those who used the commission's premises, and destroyed the documents, equipments, doors, storages and computer hardware in full.

The Deputy Chairman of the International Organizations Group, Mr. Kiddo Brad, has condemned the damage to the offices of the Humanitarian Aid Commission, saying it was a waste of documents, broken tables and cupboards, which stopped the delivery of humanitarian aid to the beneficiaries.

On her part, Resident Representative for Humanitarian Affairs of the United Nations in Sudan Mrs. Gwi-Yeop Son, expressed her regret over the sabotage and destruction of commission's property.