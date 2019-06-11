Ghana: Kotoko Triumph Over Arsenals ... in Tier 2 Nc Competition

Kumasi Asante Kotoko advanced to the next stage of the Tier 2 competition of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) Special Competition when they beat Berekum Arsenals 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Despite the win, the performance left many of the Porcupine Warriors followers unenthused and would hope for an improved display in the subsequent outings.

The Berekum lads, focused on upsetting the apple-cart, gave a good account of themselves by marching the Asanteman Warriors boot-for-boot but were pegged back by the early goal.

Kotoko set the tone for a massive and convincing victory with just 12 minutes into the game when Naby Laye Keita opened the scores with a fierce drive that the visiting goalkeeper had no answer to.

The goal sparked wild jubilations among the fans who chanted for goals as Kotoko dominated the early possession and threatened the Arsenals goal area several times.

That forced the Berekum 'Gunners' into a defensive posture.

It came as little surprise when Kwame Boahen doubled the tally with a beautiful goal from an individual effort.

Left unmarked in the visitors' area, he took a beautiful pass from the centre line and raced deep into the box and placed the ball at the blind side of the Arsenals goalkeeper.

With their backs against the wall, the visitors accepted the challenge and opened fire on Kotoko as they set out to safeguard their image.

They discovered their rhythm and challenged Kotoko for the possession and were able to find some spaces in the Kotoko rear but failed to exploit.

In one of their attacks, captain of the side, Ebenezer Aboagye, picked a pass outside the goal area and realizing the position of the goalkeeper, unleashed a pile-driver that zoomed straight into the net to reduce the deficit.

That was in the 37th minute; leaving the two teams with much time to score again, however, they failed to find the back of the net.

The game was an even one in the second half but both sides failed to find the back of the net with the few chances they created as Kotoko snatch the qualification ticket to the semi finals.