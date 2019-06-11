Cameroon: Road Transports - Trade Unionists Call Off Planned Strike

The protest planned to begin today was cancelled following an agreement with government Ministers on June 9.

Truck drivers have called off a nationwide strike which was supposed to kick off today. The cancellation of the strike was made possible by an agreement between the government and leaders of road transport trade unions. The agreement is contained in a release issued at the end of a meeting held at the Ministry of Trade on June 9.

The Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Bibehe Ngalle and the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Gregroire Owona sat on the dialogue table on behalf of the government while the leaders of REPTROC, SNTRC, OPSTAC,L and SYNATROCAM among other trade unions and syndicates spoke on behalf of road transport practitioners.

Government called the meeting after the trade unionists issued a protest notification. They complained of extortions by gendarmerie officers, customs officers and mobile weighing station agents, clandestine truck drivers and requested the cancellation of dues paid for the services of security officers for trucks along the DoualaBangui corridor, cancellation of wei ghing tax, increase in transportation costs, and the introduction of a special contract for transporters of petroleum products to avert what they consider abuses. It was agreed during the meeting that the abolition of weighing taxes will be examined during preparation of the state budget.

The issue of a unique contract for transportation of petroleum products will be solved by December 2019. Government also promised among other solutions, to put an end to extortions on the highway within a period of 30 days. Hon El Hadji Oumarou, who heads one of the syndicates of transporters in the CEMAC region, said they have asked all transporters to resume work this morning.

"We decided to call off the strike after a long meeting with government. I hereby call on transporters on the Cameroon-Gabon, Cameroon-Chad, Cameroon- Nigeria, Cameroon-CAR and Cameroon-Equatorial Guinea corridor to go on with business as usual," he said.

