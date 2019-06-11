Cameroon: Cycling Tour of Cameroon - Konstantinov Radoslav Champion

The 35-year-old Bulgarian finished overall best in the competition that ended in Yaounde yesterday, June 9, 2019.

Bulgarian cyclist, Konstantinov Radoslav who rides for French club, Matriques Sport Cyclisme is the overall winner of the 16th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon that ended in Yaounde yesterday, June 9, 2019. The eighth lap of the competition took place along the Bafia-Yaounde highway over a distance of 122.8km. The race kicked off in Bafia at 11:00 a.m. with favourable weather conditions. Out of 67 cyclists that started the competition only 44 were still in the race. The riders rode past towns and villages along the Bafia-Yaounde highway.

As the rode past the populations in these areas lined the highway to cheer them. In the first sprint in Balamba some 34km from kick off three riders Sabbahi El Houcaine (Morocco), Tichy Peter (Slovakia) and Priso Lobe Alain Junior (Cameroon) were in the breakaway but they were joined by the others shortly after. In the second sprint in Obala, 82.3km into competition, Kamzong Abossolo (SNH), Tichy Peter (Slovakia) and Tahiri Yasser (Morocco) were able to breakaway leading the bunch with a gap of 31".

At the end of the competition, Kamzong Abossolo (SNH) finished first in 2h52'30". He was closely followed by Sabbahi El Houcaine (Morocco) in 2h52'30" and Mahdar Martin (Slovakia) 2h52'30". In the overall classification Konstantinov Radoslav (Matrigues Sport Cyclisme) emerged champion with a total time of 27h9'04". Cissé Isiaka (Côte d'Ivoire) was second in 27h09'24" and Byukusengue Patrick (Rwanda) was third in 27h09'44".

The white jersey for the best youth went to Abderrahim Zahiri (Morocco). Moise Mugisha (Rwanda) got the doted jersey for the best climber in the competition. The national cycling team of Morocco was ranked the best team of the competition followed by Rwanda Cycling team and SNH Velo Club of Cameroon. The award ceremony took place in the presence of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, Benga Zachée, authorities of the Centre Region and other invitees.