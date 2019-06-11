Cameroon: Chracerh - Special Mass to Thank God for Motherhood

During the church service, the officiating priest, Father Louis Claude Mbarga called on the mothers to be bearers of the good news of the Pentecost Day.

Just like one of the ten lepers in the biblical book of Luke 17:11-19, who, upon seeing that he was cured by Jesus on His way to Jerusalem turned back, recognising, thanking and praising God with a loud voice, so is the action of eight women who became mothers through In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF) at the Yaounde Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Teaching Hospital (CHRACERH).

Yesterday, June 9, at the Saint Augustin Chapel of CHRACERH, eight happy women, came with their babies and joined the entire chaplaincy to commemorate the day of the Pentecost as they offered a special mass of gratitude to God Almighty for the gift of children.

The host priest of the CHRACERH Chapel, Fr. Louis Claude Mbarga, said it was a special feast of the Pentecost Day, 50 days after Easter and 10 days after the Ascension. Special about the mass was that the CHRACERH Chapel was showing gratitude to God for the gift of children, the reception of two priests and three deacons as well as the third anniversary of the chapel, consecrated in 2016 by the Archbishop of Yaounde.

While focusing on the first reading of the day which came from the Acts 2:1-11, Father Louis Claude Mbarga said with the coming of the Holy Spirit on the Day of the Pentecost, Christians were filled with the fruits of the Holy Spirit that is love, peace, humility, patience and had to spread the good news of Jesus Christ at CHRACERH, especially the happy mothers and their children.

The officiating priest said the mass was of great importance to the CHRACERH family because the children, amongst whom four were baptised, signified a gift of the Pentecost, which is that of joy, as they have brought joy to their parents at a time when all hope was gone. The mass was an occasion for one of the worthy mothers to testify the goodness of the Lord after suffering from infertility for over 20 years.

Today at the age of 53, Mrs Kana is glad to be the mother of baby Emmanuelle after two unsuccessful IVF. Mrs Kana urged all women to be humble, vigilant and courageous as they hold on to God as they seek the fruit of the womb. Mr Owona, on behalf of Ngousso traditional rulers lauded the Presidential Couple for such a hospital, which is a source of joy to many families.

The Director General of the Hospital, Professor Jean Marie Kasia, said they want to testify the wonders of medicine and the eight angels that came to the world last April 2019 through IVF. He added that God is the foundation of the success in the hospital coupled with the enormous assistance from the Head of State and his wife as well as the team of experts at the hospital who are devoted daily in their work.