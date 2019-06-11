Cameroon: Queen's Birthday Party - Her Majesty's Achievements Celebrated

This was in the course of the birth day party of Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Cameroon on June 7, 2019.

The British High Commission in Yaounde on June 7 celebrated the 93rd birthday of Her Majesty, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Queen Elisabeth II. The event which held at the residence of the British High Commissioner, Rowan James Laxton was an evening dedicated to celebrating the achievements of the Queen.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, represented the government of Cameroon at the ceremony attended by British companies, partners, diplomatic missions and government officials. As oldest serving monarch, the leadership and managerial skills of the Queen were highlighted and celebrated since she ascended to the throne.

In his address and toast to the guest at the party, the British High Commissioner recalled what the Queen had said as a young princess when she was 21 years old. "She delivered a speech when she was in Cape Town and she spoke about two themes in particular which remain very relevant today. The first theme was that of public service and the second, she said, she can do nothing on her own. So she committed herself as a young lady, 72 years ago to serving the British people which is a very noble resolution" he recalled.

While noting that those two themes remain important points today to Cameroon and the world at large. "So I think those two themes are highly relevant in Cameroon today. Those are two remarkable attributes amongst many about Her Majesty, the Queen. So we are all thinking about the people we all serve, whether the British or the Cameroonian government and other institutions,' he said.

Rowan James Laxton noted that from the Queen's speech in South Africa, working together for development is very important as partnerships facilitate expansion. "It is a happy celebration and we have many partners," the British diplomat said as he wished everyone a wonderful celebration.