Ghana: Oduman Gets Polyclinic

press release

The government has inaugurated an ultra-modern polyclinic for the Oduman community in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The 30-bed capacity, which will serve six communities, has Ultra Sound Facilities, Obstetric and Pediatric wards, mortuary, an Out-Patient Department (OPD), Ear, Nose and Throat Department, theatre, pharmacy, laboratory and accommodation facility for the Heads of the Medical team.

Inaugurating the facility, the Minister for Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, said the government had signed the Universal Health Coverage 2030 compact under the World Health Organisation to ensure that all the barriers that prevented people from accessing health care were eliminated so that the Sustainable Development Goal on health would be achieved.

The minister entreated members of the Oduman and surrounding communities to get registered on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to access free health care.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu assured the people that work would soon start on the road linking the clinic to make it more accessible to all who would want to visit the clinic.

For his part, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, indicated that the facility had been provided with all the needed resources and health personnel.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare assured members of the community that the clinic would also provide health education for them and advised them to avoid unhealthy lifestyle to reduce the burden on the facility and the personnel.

He said even though NHIS card covered maternal health services, it did not mean teenagers should engage in pre-marital sex because they could access free health care when they were pregnante.

An educationist, Mr. Jackson Acquaye, commended the government for the ultra-modern health facility. He, however, appealed to the government to fast track the construction of the road linking the clinic, provide the hospital with an ambulance and water to serve the community and the clinic.

