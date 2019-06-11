South Africa: Ngidi Set for Proteas Return in Cardiff

Southampton — The Proteas do at least have some good news in the form of Lungi Ngidi being declared fit and ready for Saturday's trip to Cardiff to take on Afghanistan.

With no wins and a single log point after four World Cup matches, South Africa's future at the tournament beyond the pool stages is now in serious doubt.

Ngidi pulled up with a tight hamstring after bowling just four overs in South Africa's shocking loss to Bangladesh at The Oval on June 2, and he missed Wednesday's six-wicket loss to India as well as Monday's washed out clash against the West Indies as a result.

While he has not been at his best in the little he has bowled in the tournament before his injury, Ngidi's return is a massive boost for the struggling Proteas.

"We wanted him to be ready for today purely from the fact it feels every game is a must-win game for us at the moment," captain Faf du Plessis said after the 'no-result' against the Windies.

"He hasn't bowled a lot and then he picks up an injury and it was probably on the verge of 'can he, can't he play?'

"We just feel like it is more important for him to just have another three or four days to build-up his loads again so he can bowl eight, nine, 10 overs.

"Luckily for us today there wasn't a lot of cricket, so we can throw him straight into the next game."

@LloydBurnard is in England covering the 2019 Cricket World Cup for Sport24 ...

Source: Sport24