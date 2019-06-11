Namibia's Hockey Future Looks Bright

The Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League hosted three exhibition matches over the weekend at the Windhoek Show Grounds in Windhoek.

The exhibition matches comprised of the best Bank Windhoek National Indoor Hockey League male players from the Khomas and Erongo regions.

A first of its kind, the aim of the exhibition was to showcase Namibian hockey and its development. The players took the matches seriously and they entertained the crowd with top class hockey skills and tricks to the appreciation of the spectators.

The Khomas All Stars and Erongo Regionals Men's Indoor Hockey teams faced each other in the first exhibition match of the day. The Khomas All Stars, made up of players from the national team, started the match on a high note and inflicted a 5-1 defeat on the Erongo side.

The second match, between Khomas All Stars and Khomas Futures, had the spectators on their feet due to its high-paced play. The thrilling match ended in a 4-3 win for Khomas All Stars who looked pleased to have heard the final whistle.

Khomas Futures, made up of upcoming hockey stars, went on to win their last game of the day as they swept aside the Erongo Region team with a 5-1 victory.

"Although the coastal team lost all their fixtures, the end result shows that there is improvement of hockey at the coast. We are proud of them," said Namibia Hockey Union's (NHU) president, Marc Nel.

Nel added that the NHU intends to roll out the exhibition matches at every end of the season and grow the game in terms of regional participation which will also include a women's league.

"Congratulations to the NHU for putting up yet another exciting initiative. The standard of hockey has improved tremendously and we are proud to have been a part of the incredible journey of this sport in Namibia," said Bank Windhoek's head of corporate affairs, Hayley Allen.

At the end of the exhibition tournament, spectators gave a standing ovation to all the hockey players for putting in great performances during the exhibition encounters.

Next on the hockey calendar is the much anticipated Bank Windhoek National Outdoor Hockey League, scheduled to kick off in early July.