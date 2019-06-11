Gambia: Brikama Are League Champions!

It was a rambunctious occasion yesterday night as Brikama United swept aside Armed Forces to be crowned champions of the Semlex-sponsored Gambian Premier League at the Independence Stadium.

Brikama needed to secure all points to be guaranteed of ending their eight-year wait for the league title which came with a D300,000 prize.

News of Real de Banjul going a goal down to Marimoo at the Brikama Boxbar at this moment, seemed to have fired up the Sateba Boys who went on to grab an opening goal via Yaya Touray.

The forward was fed through in the opposition area and out-jumped his marker to head past Armed Forces' goalie Baka Ceesay in the first-half.

Minutes on, the military outfit drew level with lanky striker Sulayman Ceesay the architect. Ceesay meandered past Brikama's goalie Musa Jatta then raced to slot in. Jatta reacted to get a grip of it but it went past the byline as referee Mawdo points to goal.

Both sides drew their daggers but as in the case of the survival of the fittest, the strongest emerged out the melee unscathed.

Armed Forces handled in the box and the referee pointed to the spot-kick. Momodou Bojang blasted it in, sending the net-minder the wrong way just four minutes into the second-half for a 2-1 score for Brikama, a lead they held on tightly to end of game time.

The soldiers threw in fresh legs Ebou Sillah to replace Kebba Sambou minutes prior to arbiter Mawdo Jallow sending off a Brikama Uinited official for protesting.

Musa Conteh who earlier on failed to get to the end of a cross had to be hauled off for Kibaro Joof as desperate times knocked on for the Armed Forces.

The Soldiers' attacker Sulayman Ceesay got cautioned for launching a ferocious elbow on Brikama's skipper Adama Sabally who needed medical attention before returning.

Sunday's victory accord Brikama return to the Total Caf Champions League preliminary rounds by default of being Gambian kings after their last appearance in it 2011 when they scooped the domestic gong for the first time.

However, it remains to be seen whether they would partake in the African Cup owing to millions needed to football such a bill.