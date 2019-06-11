Zimbabwe: Thousands Still Homeless After Deadly Zimbabwe Cyclone

Harare — More than 15 000 Zimbabweans are still without permanent shelter three months after they were displaced by the tropical cyclone Idai.

Most of them stay in host communities, while some shelter in collective centres and camps.

A shortage of tents is delaying the opening of a third temporary camp.

"Nevertheless, this camp will not be enough to cover total numbers remaining in collective centres," lamented a spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(UNOCHA).

The concern comes as the main informal camp settlement in Kopa in the eastern Chimanimani region is a continuing problem.

Discussions with local authorities and national government entities will be required to ensure more sustainable accommodation in the longer-term for all families residing in temporary camp sites, the humanitarian spokesperson said.

"As permanent re-settlement will not be undertaken before the end of 2019, all stakeholders will need to engage and plan for continued servicing of temporary camps."

According to the Displacement Tracking Mechanism (DTM) assessment, some 35 600 people displaced by the Idai have returned to their homesteads but will require support.

Continued deterioration in food security is a major concern as prices for basic commodity and fuel continue to escalate while the local currency plummets.

Idai hit Zimbabwe in March. Widespread flash flooding ensued, claiming at least 344 lives, with at least 257 people missing while more than 5,000 others displaced.