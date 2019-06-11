Namibia: Otjozondjupa Loses 7 700 Livestock to Drought

Livestock numbering up to 7 723 were lost between 2018 and 2019 in the Otjozondjupa region due to the prevailing drought, governor, Otto Ipinge said during his state of the region address here on Thursday.

Ipinge said between October 2018 and March 2019, Okahandja, Okakarara, Tsumkwe and Omatako constituencies lost large and small livestock due to drought.

He said this livestock comprised 4 736 cattle, 1 766 goats, 1 174 sheep, 18 donkeys and 29 horses.

The governor added that the region this year experienced delayed, sporadic and extremely poor rainfall, accompanied by extremely high temperatures that intensified the evaporation of the little moisture received.

He expressed disappointment at the fact that Otavi and Grootfontein, the perennial producers of fresh and dry grain in the region, failed to produce enough due to reduced underground water levels and poor rains.

Ipinge said the situation has now been worsened by continuous deterioration of grazing in both communal and commercial areas.

The governor thanked the Office of the Prime Minister for allocating to the region drought relief food for June, which comprised of 3 905 bags (12,5 kilogramme) of maize meal, 15 620 tins of fish and 3 905 bottles of cooking oil.

Ipinge warned offices tasked with distributing the food not to keep it in storerooms, but to give it out to all seven constituencies of the region without delay. - Nampa