South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Dagga in Mandalay

press release

Police stopped a drug dealer in his tracks when they reacted on their instinct and chased after a speeding car.

On 10 June 2019 at 14:05, members of Flying Squad observed a white VW Polo in Mandalay that was standing along the road. When the SAPS vehicle turned around to test ownership of the vehicle, it sped off.

A high speed chase ensued and the VW POLO was driving other vehicles off the road and jumping traffic lights. Members managed to pull the vehicle off in Leipoltd Road, Mitchells Plain.

The occupant a 32-year-old suspect of Athlone was arrested and a large amount of compressed (hydro) dagga with an estimated street value of R120 000-00 was found in the vehicle.

The arrested suspect is due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court soon on charges of possession of dagga and reckless and negligent driving.

The abuse of illegal substances is one of the root causes of violent crime, and the members from Flying Squad are lauded for their efforts to take drugs off our streets.