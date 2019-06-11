Nigeria: Twitter Users Are Not Satisfied With Peruzzi and Davido's Apology to Pamilerin

There were a lot of back and forth commentary on the trending 'Pamilerin-Peruzzi' drama which happened over the weekend.

Pamilerin finally got an apology from Peruzzi via his Twitter account, even though his official Twitter username (Pamilerin) wasn't mentioned in the body of the tweet.

I did very wrong for yesterday slapping mr pamilerin, let my feelings get the best of me and I am very sorry. Apologies to mr pamilerin and also to the general public. I'd never get into such mess again. Love Only, I promise. ❤️

- PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) June 10, 2019

Also, Davido tendered another apology, yesterday, on behalf of Peruzzi which many Nigerians reacted to on Twitter, saying it wasn't 'genuine'.

Read some of the reactions:

An apology with BUT basically means go fuck yourself. https://t.co/fOSqhIXcmO

- Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 10, 2019

Would have been better without one.. I mean he wasn't the one that erred but now he shows approval for the assault.

- ku kanta ku 🆖 (@Herr_Malcom) June 10, 2019

"Anything said before the word "but" is horseshit." - Lord Eddard Stark, Lord of Winterfell, Warden of the North and Hand of the King. https://t.co/qBZn5s0eV6

- No one (@ilynem) June 10, 2019

If you ever apologize to someone and there is a BUT in your apology, your apology holds no water and it has lost its value in its entirety. You can as well keep your apology to your damn self!

- @Hermakky is my Avi 😍 (@PureMind__) June 10, 2019

Nigerians are very skilled at saying 'sorry' but telling you why they believe you deserve what they did to you. If your apology attempts to justify the wrong, don't issue it. Smh. https://t.co/C1r0Sj3pkH

- Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) June 10, 2019

Peruzzi/Davido apology ain't enough..

left to me, Pamilerin should just meet Peruzzi and revenge.

Let it be 1-1 biko.#PeruzziVPamilerin

- PROTOCOL 🆔 (@ElSirdeeq99) June 10, 2019