Sudan: Death Toll in Sudan Conflict Escalating

Khartoum — MORE than 100 people have reportedly been killed following a standoff between the military and civilians on the governance of the crisis-torn Sudan.

The country is mired in crisis since the overthrow of strongman Omar al-Bashir in April.

Khartoum, the capital, is the hotspot of the fallout between civilians and the military that toppled the man who was in power for almost 30 years.

At least 52 people, including three security personnel, have been killed in the city since al-Bashir was ousted and imprisoned.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), seven hospitals have reported that 784 people were wounded or injured in Khartoum.

"The actual number of injured or wounded could be higher as not all cases are reported or recorded." the UN envoy said.

There have also been reports of increasing cases of sexual and gender-based violence in the wake of the conflict. The pro-government Rapid Support Force (RSF) is cited as the worst violator.

Humanitarian partners are also facing challenges to bring supplies from Port Sudan to Khartoum and elsewhere.

This is due to lengthy customs clearance and obtaining required permits from relevant bodies.

"There are also challenges in moving supplies across state lines," said a UN spokesperson.