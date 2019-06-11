South Africa: Khayelitsha Man in Court for Dagga to the Value of More Than Half a Million

press release

The vigilance of members attached to the Leeu-Gamka and Beaufort West SAPS acted on information in the early hours this morning and apprehended 32-year old suspect in connection with a consignment Dagga with an estimated street value of approximately half a million rand (R532 000.00) that was found in his possession. This effort demonstrates our continued endeavours to eradicate the illegal trafficking and selling of drugs on our main entry-and-exit routes.

Early this morning at about 04:00, after receipt of the information these members attached to the Leeu-Gamka police erected a VCP (Vehicle Checkpoint) on the N-1 near the Police station. When they spotted the suspicious vehicle, a Toyota Quantum with a trailer, they pulled it off the road and ensued with a search. The member discovered 380kg of dagga that was concealed in 43 bags in the trailer. The 32-year-old driver was arrested on the spot and detained. The Dagga-find and vehicle with trailer was confiscated.

The suspect who has been charged with Dealing in Drugs is due to appear in the Prins Albert magistrates' later today.

The Western Cape Provincial management has praised the members for their vigilance and vigorous execution of their duties. They promised law abiding citizens that SAPS' endeavours to eradicate illicit drugs in our province will continue without fear or favour.

This is the second major drug bust within one week in the Central Karoo area which can be attributed to the vigilance and zeal of members to address the illegal trafficking and selling of drugs in our province. This follows the arrest of a 33-year-old man last week who was found in possession of Tik with an estimated value of R184 100.00 on the N12 en-route to Beaufort West on the N-12 Tuesday, 04 June. The Nigerian national is currently in custody and scheduled to appear in the Beaufort West magistrates' court on Wednesday, 12 June 2019 for a bail application on a charge of Dealing in Drugs.

These vigilant members attached to the Central Karoo K-9 (Dog Unit) found the drugs that was concealed in a powder milk box inside a cooler bag.