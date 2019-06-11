Nigeria: 34-Year-Old Danladi Emerges Speaker in Kwara Assembly

A 34 years old Yakubu Saliu Danladi has emerged Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Danladi is a first-time honourable member representing Ilesha-Gwanara constituency.

He was nominated by Hon. Saheed Popoola, member representing Balogun-Ojomu Constituency of Offa local government and seconded by Hon. Haliru Danbaba.

While accepting the nomination as Speaker of the 9th assembly of Kwara state, Danladi said he offered himself for the service of the house and the state.

Reading his citation, Hon. Popoola said Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi representing Ilesha/Gwanara State Constituency of Baruten Local Government was born on 31 May 1985 in Gwanara, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara state.

He attended BLGEA Primary School, Gwanara from 1988-1993, he later proceeds to St Anthony Secondary School Ilorin for his Secondary Education where he obtained his SSCE in the year 2001.

He later attended Kaduna Polytechnic where he obtained his National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Electrical/Electrical Engineering from 2003-2008.

He earned a B.Eng in Electrical/Electronics Engineering from Federal University of Technology Minna in 2016.

He served at National Water Resources Institute Kaduna during his one year compulsory National Service.

He was a staff of Federal University of Technology Minna from 2010 till he voluntarily withdrew from service in 2018.

He has a vast leadership experience, having served as the Secretary National Union of Baruten Student, Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter in the 2005/2006 session.

In 2008, he was a National Member on NAKSS constitution review. He was later elected as the Vice-president of Kwara North Student Union of the Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter in 2007/2008 Session.

In the 2007/2008 he served as the Secretary of the National Association of Kwara State Student of the Kaduna Polytechnic Chapter.

In 2011, he was the youth co-ordinator of Buhari Campaign Organization under CPC (Kwara North Senatorial District). Also in 2015, he was the Youth Co-ordinator for Engr. Yinusa Yahaya Campaign Organization under PDP (Kwara North Senatorial District).

He was the Secretary NYSC tourism club Kaduna from 2009-2010. In February 2019, he contested and won election as the Member, House of Assembly representing Ilesha/Gwanara Constituency under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).