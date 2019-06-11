Zimbabwe: Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder, Possession of Stolen Vehicle and Fake Firearm in Harare

press release

Harare SAPS members arrested a 37-year-old suspect after a high speed chase and the exchange of gun fire occurred in the early hours of Monday morning 2019-06-10.

Members received a complaint of a red Toyota Conquest that was reportedly stolen in Endlovini informal settlement. The vehicle was spotted by police in Japhta Masemola road, Khayelitsha and a chase ensued. When the suspects noticed the SAPS vehicles gaining ground, they started shooting, and the SAPS returned fire. The vehicle came to a standstill and one of the suspects was wounded in the leg, arrested and detained. The other suspects managed to evade arrest.

The wounded suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently under police guard, and once charged he will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on charges of attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and a fake firearm.