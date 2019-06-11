Nigeria: Senators, Others Protest As Clerk Sticks to Secret Ballot

There is currently an uproar at the Senate following a decision to adopt the secret ballot system for the election of presiding officers.

The uproar started after the Clerk of the Senate, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced that the Senate will use the 2015 standing order.

The 2015 order favours secret ballot.

However, an Abuja High Court on Monday issued a judgement that the election should be by open ballot in tandem with provisions of the 2011 standing order.

The uproar lasted for close to 10 minutes with senators supporting either the open or secret ballot system.