South Africa: Teacher Shot Dead At School On KZN South Coast

A teacher was shot dead at school in Folweni, near Amanzimtoti on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Tuesday morning.

"Reports from the scene allege that an unknown male had entered the school premises and fired multiple shots at a 48-year-old male teacher who was walking down a passage at the time, striking him in the head and abdomen," said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene.

Herbst said the school had been closed off by Folweni police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the shooting occurred at 09:00.

"The victim was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated."

This comes after the murder of another teacher, 62-year-old Helga van Wyk from Durbanville in Cape Town.

She was stabbed to death in her home in the early hours of Monday. Her husband Johann is in intensive care in hospital.

Van Wyk had taught at Monumentpark Hoërskool in Kraaifontein.

