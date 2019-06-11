South Africa: Police Call for Help in Identifying Man Killed in Alex Mob Justice Attack

Gauteng police have appealed to relatives and friends of a man, who was set alight in an alleged mob justice attack in Alexandra on Monday, to come forward to help identify him.

Residents are alleged to have stoned the man and then set him alight, after accusing him of raping and robbing women in the area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the man was attacked around 17:00 at the corner of 3rd and London roads in the Johannesburg township.

"It is alleged that residents accused him of terrorising women in Alexandra. He was then attacked, stoned and set alight until he died," said Dlamini.

The man was burnt beyond recognition.

"It is so difficult at this stage to tell how old the man was and who he was. Judging by the way he was burnt, we are going to rely on forensic experts to assist us in identifying the victim. At the moment, police are investigating if there have been charges that had been earlier laid against the victim.

"We appeal to anyone who might know the victim, or women who claim to have been victimised by the deceased, to come forward to assist police in identifying the man. We also call on anyone with information in assisting police to arrest people who killed the victim to also come forward. Their information will treated anonymously," said Dlamini.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack and police are investigating a case of murder.

Source: News24