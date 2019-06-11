11 June 2019

Liberia: Police Probe Death At Palm Spring Resort

The Liberia National Police (LNP) is investigating the death of a woman, Yatta Kamara, who had gone to visit her unidentified male partner at Palm Spring Resort in Monrovia.

According to a press release, the deceased was reported dead by her partner in his room in circumstances that still remain unclear.

However, the Management of Palm Spring Resort says while it distances itself from the unfortunate happening, it has at the same time contacted the Liberia National Police (LNP) which is probing the death.

Meanwhile, the body of the late Yatta Kamara has been taken to hospital, pending autopsy while the unidentified male partner is at the Police station undergoing investigation.Press Release

