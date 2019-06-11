Liberia: President Weah Extols Portugal On National Day Observance

President George Manneh Weah has congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of Portugal on the occasion commemorating the National Day of that country.

In the message to Marcela Rebelo de Sausa, President of the Republic of Portugal, President George Manneh Weah, on behalf of Liberia, conveyed heartfelt congratulations and sincere best wishes to the Government and people of Portugal as they commemorate this historic milestone.

According to a Foreign Ministry release dated June 10, President George Weah recalled that Portugal and Liberia have had longstanding interactions which predate Portugal's recognition of Liberia's sovereignty in 1865.

President Weah further notes that both countries have worked in sync on the global stage; promoting crucial issues such as human rights, peace and justice.

While reflecting on the bilateral ties between Liberia and Portugal, President Weah stresses: "as we join you in celebrating this historic milestone, it is my ardent desire that we will work to strengthen our already cordial relations in the areas of forestry, fishery and education."

President Weah adds that considering Liberia's abundant and untapped water and forest resources, and given Portugal's immense expertise and scholarship in fisheries, water management and forestry, both countries hold unlimited potential to do more in terms of trade and human development.

He then wishes for President Rebeto de Sousa personal well-being and for the Government and people of Portugal sustained peace, unity and prosperity.-Press release