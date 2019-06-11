11 June 2019

Liberia: Culture Ambassador Extols GOL, Protesters

Following the conduct of a peaceful mass protest by citizens here, Liberia's Culture Ambassador JuliEndee has commended the people of Liberia for their recognition and commitment to peace in spite of their diversity.

In a press release dated 8 June, Madam Endee says it was pleasing to note that despite apprehensions and concerns about keeping the country peaceful and civil on June 7, every Liberian, including the government, protesters of the Council of Patriots (COP) and the national security service, demonstrated full restraint on Friday.

Amb. Endee says the push by her institution, the Liberia Crusaders for Peace (LCP), with support from its national and international partners, will continue to remain engaging all Liberians and stakeholders, beyond June 7, promoting the message of love, peace and tolerance in society.

The Culture Ambassador maintains that no amount of distraction will discourage her efforts in constantly reminding Liberians about their civil responsibility in promoting the spirit of peaceful co-existence, judging from the country's ugly past, describing Friday's gathering as a victory for peace in Liberia.

Ambassador Endee commends the religious community, traditional elders and chiefs, civil society organizations, Liberian women groups, national artists, the youth and student groupings, the media and various local local communities, as well as parents for their prayers and resolve to keep the peace at all times in Liberia, urging them to continue to show love.-Press release

