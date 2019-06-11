Liberia: Police Arrest Man for Killing Fiancée

A 28 - year - old man identified as Justice SulonMulbah has been arrested and charged by police in Bong County for allegedly murdering his 22-years old fiancée, the late HawaGbokolo.

The incident, according to our correspondent, occurred in Jarpkah Town, Sanoyea District, Bong County on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Series of killings continue to be reported from Bong County surrounding conflicts in relationships that largely center on jealousy.

In April this year, suspect Samuel Dolo allegedly killed his fiancée Naomi Cooper in Bong County, following which in that same month, another suspect, Tetoe Sumo allegedly killed his fiancéeGormahWamah for having an affair with another person.

In this latest case, defendant Mulbah allegedly stabbed HawaGbokolo to death when the accused and the victim met on a farm road in Sanoyea District and deserted her corpse in a nearby- swamp.

Defendant Mulbah was charged by the Liberia National Police on June 8, 2019 and is due to be sent to court today, 11 June.

The deceased was on her way from her farming spot along with her week old baby, five years old little brother and her older daughter when she met her untimely demise on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Prior to the incident, defendant Mulbah is reported to have engaged the late Hawa in a heated argument over claim that the victim returned home late.

He was alleged to have accused the victim of seeing another guy.

"I never really wanted to kill my woman but she has been making fun of me about a guy who I have suspected of having an affair will her. But she can't tell me the truth," defendant Mulbah tells our correspondent.

According to the defendant, the victim's mother had over the past been supportive of the late Hawa's action of allegedly having an affair with the unidentified man.

Mulbah says the unidentified man had encouraged Hawa to leave him (Mulbah), promising to do everything for the victim.

"When I met her on the road, I started to feel bad about what she has been doing to me by cheating on me. So I took my child from her and stabbed her two times with the sharp knife," Mulbah explains.

"I held her throat for a very longer time and stepped over her neck; and when I noticed that she had died, I dumped her body in a nearby swamp and escaped," defendant Mulbah explains.

The Police Crimes Service Division Commander in Bong County, Col. John KellensonFlomo confirms that upon hearing the horrific news from Sanoyea District, they immediately dispatched a team of investigators to the crime scene.

He narrates further that the remains of HawaGbokolo was turned over to family members for funeral arrangements; following a preliminary investigation by the team of jurors that established a foul play on the body.

Col. Flomo adds that the Liberia National Police took the alleged murderer to the police head office in Gbarnga in order to avoid the act of mob violence by residents in Sanoyea District.

The Crimes Service Division chief states that suspect Justice SulonMulbah willingly admitted to a team of police officers for carrying on the killing.Our Bong County Correspondent says the newborn baby is currently with the victim's parents as the case awaits court trial.