11 June 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Armed Robber Fatally Wounded and Three Armed Robbers Held

The police have arrested three armed robbers in Mothibistad this morning at 03:55, for vehicle hijacking.

The arrests come after a Ford Figo was hijacked in Mothibistad last night at about 21:00. The car owner was forced into the boot of his car and the four suspects then drove around with him. Crime Intelligence led information was operationalised and the John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster Trio Task Team followed up on the information. The hijacked car was spotted and the suspects stormed from the hijacked car, pointing firearms at the police. Police reacted and one suspect was fatally wounded. Three suspects were arrested and two firearms were retrieved from the suspects. The victim was rescued from the car boot.

The three suspects are expected to appear before the local Magistrate's court soon.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has applauded the prompt reaction of the members and reiterated that no effort will be spared in order to root out criminality in the Northern Cape.

