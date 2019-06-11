South Africa: Woman in Court for Her Boyfriend's Murder

press release

Eagerness and efforts to address crime in the Nyanga precinct continues to yield positive results.

On Monday 10 June 2019, a 22-year-old woman appeared in Athlone Magistrate's Court, facing a charge of murder. She was arrested on Friday night, 07 June 2019, after she allegedly stabbed and fatally wounded her 38-year-old boyfriend in the chest in Nkukhwini Street, Browns Farm.

The two allegedly had an argument there after the deceased stabbed the suspect in the hand and she retaliated and stabbed the boyfriend in the chest. He succumbed to injuries sustained. The weapon used was seized and the suspect was arrested at the scene of crime.

One suspect, aged 31, is due to appear in court this week after he was arrested for rape and possession of a hijacked vehicle. The 31-year-old was arrested on Sunday, 2019-06-09 on a charge of rape in Matata Street in Crossroads. He will appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court on the above mentioned charges.

Further efforts and vigilance by various other SAPS units and Nyanga SAPS, resulted in the arrest of 87 suspects. They included suspects arrested for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) of which some were for domestic violence, possession of drugs, dangerous weapons, arson, armed robbery, malicious damage to property, sexual offences and possession of hijacked vehicles, theft and other offences. The arrests were effected from Monday, 03 June 2019 until midnight on Sunday, 09 June 2019.

An assortment of drugs, three stolen vehicles and dangerous weapons were also recovered.