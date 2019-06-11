Liberia: Cllr. Freddie Taylor Is Dead

Mr. Freddie R. Taylor of Johnsonville, Montserrado County, died last Wednesday, June 6, 2019 at his home around nine o'clock p.m., following what appeared to have been a cardiac arrest. He was in his 73rd year.

Mr. Taylor served the country in many senior capacities. He was Deputy Minister of Justice for Administration and Public Safety, and also served as Director of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and later National Security Agency (NSA). He was also once elected president of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), serving as President of the LCC 2009-2010, and as LCC Election Chair 2017-2019.

Freddie Robert Taylor was born in Johnsonville on November 1, 1947 to the union of Mr. Freddie Taylor, Sr. and his wife, Mrs. Christiana Parson Taylor (later Pratt).

Freddie, Jr. obtained his early education at the Johnsonville Public School. In 1976, he obtained his Bachelor's in Business Administration from the University of Liberia. He later received the Master's in Public Administration from Cuttington University and, in 1985, the Bachelor of Law degree from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia.

He was married five times and fathered 12 children.

On October 27, he took the hand of Ms. Masietta Estella Kenneh.

Survivors include his widow, Mrs. Masietta Kenneh Taylor, 12 children, including Freddie R. Taylor, III and a host of other relatives.

The body will be removed from the Anderson Funeral Home at 4 o'clock p.m. on Friday, June 28 at 4 o'clock p.m. and taken to Johnsonville for a night of wake keeping.

The funeral will be held at Providence Baptist Church on Saturday, June 29, beginning at 10 o'clock a.m. Interment will follow at the Kaiser Memorial Cemetery in Brewerville.