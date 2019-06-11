Liberia: Oilers Win Championship, FC Fassell Relegated

Oilers last won the championship, then Premier League in 2005.

LPRC Oilers have won the 2018/19 Liberia Football Association (LFA) 1st division league with two games left to be played in the coming days.

Oilers needed three points to confirm their championship, which they secured by defeating Keitrace FC 3-0 on Sunday, Jun 9, at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

Sunday's victory for coach Cooper Sannah and his boys increased their points tally to 50 out of 20 unbeaten league games, maintaining their seven points lead ahead of LISCR FC.

Terry Sackor's hattrick was the ultimate decider as the 'Oil Boys' begged home their 6th league title after 14 years.

Oilers last won the championship, then Premier League, in 2005.

Elsewhere FC Fassell have been relegated after conceding a 1-0 defeat against LISCR FC at the Doris Williams Sports Pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Fassell last played in the Second Division in 2014 when they emerged as Champions in the second tier league.

In another development, Monrovia Club Breweries survived relegation despite a disappointing performance this season.

Breweries moved to the 6th position with 24 points out of 20 games, leveled on points with newly promoted side Small Town FC that have also survived relegation.

The fight for relegation survival is now between Nimba FC, NPA Anchors, Jubilee and Keitrace FC with two games remaining.